Azerbaijan appoints new board member of central bank
- 12 Apr 2022 09:05
- Economics
A draft decision of the Milli Majlis on the appointment of Taleh Kazimov as a member of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan was discussed at a plenary session on Tuesday.
Tahir Mirkishili, Chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, provided information about the draft decision, a correspondent of News.Az reports.
Following discussions, the document was put to a vote and adopted.