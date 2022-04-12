Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan appoints new board member of central bank

  • Economics
A draft decision of the Milli Majlis on the appointment of Taleh Kazimov as a member of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan was discussed at a plenary session on Tuesday.

Tahir Mirkishili, Chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, provided information about the draft decision, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Following discussions, the document was put to a vote and adopted.


News.Az 

