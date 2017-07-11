Azerbaijan appoints new chairpersons to several courts of appeal

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the appointment of new chairpersons to several courts of appeal, APA reports.

Under the order, Tapdiq Mahmudov was appointed chairperson of the Ganja Court of Appeal, Saadat Bektashi – chairperson of the Sumgayit Court of Appeal, Rashadat Aghayev – chairperson of the Shirvan Court of Appeal, Mubariz Akbarov – chairperson of the Shaki Court of Appeal.

