Azerbaijan appoints new deputy economy minister

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on appointing Rovshan Najaf the country’s deputy minister of economy, AzVision.az reports citing Report.

The Ministry of Economy has confirmed the appointment.

R. Najaf was appointed chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan’s Financial Monitoring Service by a presidential order dated September 2019.

He previously served as head of the Department for Innovative Development and E-government Issues at the Presidential Administration. He was the executive director of Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC until 2018.

