Azerbaijan appoints new deputy foreign minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the appointment of Elnur Mammadov as the country’s deputy minister of foreign affairs.

Prior to this appointment, Mammadov served as head of the Secretariat of the Foreign Ministry. Over the years, he held the positions of adviser to the Minister of Education and department head at the Ministry of Taxes. Mammadov also took high-ranking positions at various enterprises.

News.Az