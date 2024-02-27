Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan appoints new justice minister

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday signed an order on the appointment of Farid Ahmadov as the country’s new minister of justice, News.Az reports.

"Guided by paragraph 5 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby decree: To appoint Farid Ahmadov as Minister of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the order reads.


