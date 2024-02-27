Azerbaijan appoints new justice minister
27 Feb 2024
22 Jan 2026
Politics
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday signed an order on the appointment of Farid Ahmadov as the country’s new minister of justice, News.Az reports.
"Guided by paragraph 5 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby decree: To appoint Farid Ahmadov as Minister of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the order reads.