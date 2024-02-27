Azerbaijan appoints new justice minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday signed an order on the appointment of Farid Ahmadov as the country’s new minister of justice, News.Az reports.

"Guided by paragraph 5 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby decree: To appoint Farid Ahmadov as Minister of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the order reads.

News.Az