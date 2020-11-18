Azerbaijan highly appreciates Russia's efforts to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan highly appreciates Russia's efforts to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry was commenting on the remarks voiced by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his interview on Tuesday.

Russia is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and is the only country out of the three OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, which directly borders Azerbaijan and has long-standing ties with it. This explains Russia's direct interest in strengthening security, stability and peace in the South Caucasus, noted the ministry.

“The interview contains detailed information about the important role that the Russian president’s mediation played in reaching the November 9 agreements. The Russian president’s personal role, his signature under the November 9 trilateral statement represents his extremely important contribution to the peace process and is the guarantee of the irreversibility of this process,” the Azerbaijani ministry said.

Baku said it fully shares the Russian president’s assessment that an important achievement of the trilateral statement is the cessation of bloodshed.

Baku also noted that it has always and completely supported the calls of the international community for a ceasefire since the first minutes of the war.

In his interview, the Russian leader also touched upon the history of the settlement process.

The ministry also said the Russian president’s remarks that in terms of international law, both Nagorno-Karabakh and all adjacent regions are an integral part of the Azerbaijani territory.

It stressed that this position of Russia is based on a solid foundation of UN Security Council resolutions, decisions of the OSCE and other international organizations.

Baku pointed out that the statement voiced by the Russian leader during the interview that the occupied Azerbaijani territories were under the control of Armenia is extremely important.

“This statement testifies to the complete failure of Yerevan’s attempts to mislead the world community and bring to the fore the illegal regime created by Armenia in the occupied Azerbaijani territories,” it added.

The Azerbaijani side stressed that the Armenian leadership’s attempts to expand the scope of the conflict and involve the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in it also failed.

“In his interview, the Russian president once again clearly stated that no one encroached on the territory of Armenia. Thus, Azerbaijan’s position that all hostilities took place on its territory, which was occupied by the Armenian armed forces in the 1990s, has been confirmed,” the ministry said.

“It should be especially emphasized that the Russian president regarded Armenia’s possible refusal to fulfill the terms of the November 9 agreements as a "huge mistake" and even as "suicide." We fully share this assessment. As the Russian president wisely noted, the trilateral statement reached with Russia’s active support creates a good basis for normalizing relations in the long term,” it added.

News.Az