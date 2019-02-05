Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan approves action plan on 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan approves action plan on 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Ramiz Mehdiyev has issued an order approving an action plan on the organization of the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, AZERTAC reports.

Under the order, the organizations responsible for the implementation of the Action Plan are charged with the realization of Forum-related events.

The 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue will be held on May 2-3.

News.Az 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      