Azerbaijan approves action plan on 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Ramiz Mehdiyev has issued an order approving an action plan on the organization of the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, AZERTAC reports.

Under the order, the organizations responsible for the implementation of the Action Plan are charged with the realization of Forum-related events.

The 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue will be held on May 2-3.

