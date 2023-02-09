Azerbaijan approves action plan on declaration of Shusha as ‘Cultural Capital of Turkic World’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov on Thursday signed an order approving an Action Plan on the declaration of Shusha as the “Cultural Capital of the Turkic World for 2023”, News.Az reports.

Under the order, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture has been designated as a coordinating institution for the implementation of the measures envisaged in the Action Plan.

The events envisaged in the Action Plan are going to be financed at the expense of the funds allocated to the relevant executive bodies in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2023 and other sources not prohibited by law.





