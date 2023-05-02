Azerbaijan approves agreement on creation of simplified customs corridor between OTS member states

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday signed a law approving the agreement on the creation of a simplified customs corridor between the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), News.Az reports.

Under the law, the agreement between the governments of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States "On the creation of a simplified customs corridor" was approved.

The document was signed on November 11, 2022, in the city of Samarkand.

President Ilham Aliyev signed another law approving the agreement between the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on combined international cargo traffic.

According to the law, the agreement “On combined international cargo traffic between member states of Organization of Turkic States”, signed on November 11, 2022, in the city of Samarkand, was approved.

News.Az