Azerbaijan approves agreement with UNESCO on 43rd session of World Heritage Committee

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to approve the agreement with UNESCO as the country is preparing to host the 43rd session of the organization`s World Heritage Committee.

Upon entry into force of this agreement, Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Culture shall ensure the full implementation of its provisions. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall notify UNESCO of the implementation of the domestic procedures required for bringing the agreement into force.

News.Az

News.Az