Azerbaijan approves composition of delegation to attend UN committee meeting

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order approving the composition of the Azerbaijani delegation to present the sixth periodic report of the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan at the 80th session of the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women.

Under the order, the delegation will be headed by Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs.

The delegation will include deputy interior minister, deputy economy minister, deputy health minister, deputy education minister, deputy minister of labor and social protection of population, deputy minister of youth and sports, deputy minister of agriculture, deputy chairperson of the State Statistical Committee, head of International Law and Treaties Department at the Foreign Ministry, and head of the Human Rights and Public Relations Department.

News.Az