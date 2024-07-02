Azerbaijan approves documents signed with Tajikistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on cooperation in the field of digital trade," News.Az reports.

The head of state also signed a decree approving the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on cooperation in the field of industrial property protection".Both documents were signed on May 23, 2024, in Baku.

News.Az