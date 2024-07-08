Azerbaijan approves natural gas cooperation agreement with Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Monday approved an agreement on cooperation in the natural gas sector between the governments of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, News.Az reports.

Following the agreement's entry into force, the Economy Ministry will be responsible for its implementation.The Foreign Ministry will notify the Turkish government that the necessary internal procedures for the agreement to take effect have been completed.The agreement was signed in Istanbul on May 14, 2024.

