Azerbaijan approves plan of events for "Year of Shusha"

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has approved the plan of events on the occasion of the "Year of Shusha", News.Az reports.

The events will be carried out at the expense of funds allocated from Azerbaijan's state budget for 2022 for the relevant executive structures, and other sources not prohibited by law.

Control over the execution of the order was entrusted to the Humanitarian Affairs Department of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The order comes into force from the date of its signing.

