Azerbaijan approves plan of events on 25th anniversary of Khojaly Genocide

Head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration has issued an order approving the plan of events on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

The plan of events has been signed in order for the execution the presidential order dated 24 January 2017 in this respect, APA reported.

The plan of events includes laying wreaths at the Khojaly memorials in Khatai district in Baku, Goranboy district, and the Aghjakand village, paying tribute to the Alley of Martyrs, Khojaly IDPs’ message to the international community, commemorative ceremonies at embassies, missions and diaspora organizations of Azerbaijan in foreign countries, and ensuring media coverage of these events both within the country and abroad.

Under the plan, religious confessions and organizations operating in the country will hold commemorative ceremonies for victims of the Khojaly genocide.

State officials, MPs, and intellectuals will hold meetings in cities and districts temporarily inhabited by Khojaly IDPs.

On February 26, first lessons at schools will be dedicated to the Khojaly tragedy and a minute`s silence will be held 5.00pm throughout the country to commemorate the victims of the Khojaly genocide. National flags of Azerbaijan will be lowered in the country that day as a sign of mourning.

On February 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, together with the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. Eight families were totally exterminated, 130 children lost one parent and 25 children lost both. A total of 487 civilians became disabled as a result of the onslaught. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

