Azerbaijan approves procedure for providing COVID-19 certificate

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan approved the "Procedure for the recognition of certificates confirming vaccination against COVID-19, contraindications to vaccination, with a negative PCR test result and the presence of immunity in persons who have recovered from COVID-19," News.Az reports.

According to the information, a COVID-19 certificate is issued by the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance and is issued on the basis of a person's application through the e-TABIB platform or the MyGov platform (hereinafter referred to as the portal).

It is reported that the issuance of a COVID-19 certificate in Azerbaijan is carried out through the portal and is developed on the basis of a number of data included in the portal or automatically processed in relation to the applicant.

The validity period for COVID certificates is as follows:

COVID-19 vaccination certificate - indefinite;

A certificate confirming that persons infected with COVID-19 recover and acquire immunity within six months; when taking the first dose of the vaccine - within 56 days; after the instructions for use of the vaccine manufacturer provide for the introduction of the second doses - indefinite;

A certificate confirming contraindications to vaccination - for a period established on the basis of the conclusion of the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan by considering medical certificates sent by the commissions for monitoring the vaccination process of outpatient medical institutions of the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Subdivisions;

Certificate of a negative PCR test result - 72 hours (from the hour of the announcement of the result);

The validity period of foreign COVID certificates is determined by agreements stipulated in international practice in relation to citizens of foreign states and stateless persons, and in relation to citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan - in accordance with this Regulation;

For the acceptance of COVID certificates outside the Republic of Azerbaijan and acceptance of foreign certificates in the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance takes into account the terms of existing agreements in international practice and, if technically possible, the Ministry of Internal Affairs provides the Migration Service with software and transmits the necessary information based on integration with relevant information systems.

News.Az