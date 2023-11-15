Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan approves protocol on amendments to accommodation agreement signed with TURKPA

The Protocol on amendments to the Accommodation Agreement between Azerbaijan and TURKPA has been approved, News.Az reports.

This is stated in the law approved by President Ilham Aliyev "On amendments to the "Accommodation Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Secretariat of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking Countries (TURKPA Secretariat)".

The agreement was signed on June 8 this year in Baku.


News.Az 

