Azerbaijan approves quota for fishing in 2018
Cabinet of Ministers has made a decision about quota for hunting of fish and other aquatic bioresources in 2018.
APA reports that the types of quote are as follows:
Quotas for industrial hunting of fish and other aquatic bioresources in Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea – 3,455 tonnes;
Quotas for industrial hunting of fish and other aquatic bioresources in other fishery facilities – 205.1 tonnes;
Quotas for hunting of fish and other aquatic bioresources for scientific research and control – 13.2 tonnes;
Quotas for hunting of fish and other aquatic bioresources for education and enlightenment – 10.8 tonnes;
Quotas for hunting of fish and other aquatic bioresources for aquaculture – 28.2 tonnes.
Quotas for hunting of fish and other aquatic bioresources in aquatic facilities regulated by the international treaties to which the Republic of Azerbaijan is a party are included in quotas for industrial hunting of fish and other aquatic bioresources in Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.
News.Az