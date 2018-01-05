Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan approves quota for fishing in 2018

Cabinet of Ministers has made a decision about quota for hunting of fish and other aquatic bioresources in 2018.

APA reports that the types of quote are as follows:

Quotas for industrial hunting of fish and other aquatic bioresources in Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea – 3,455 tonnes;

Quotas for industrial hunting of fish and other aquatic bioresources in other fishery facilities – 205.1 tonnes;

Quotas for hunting of fish and other aquatic bioresources for scientific research and control – 13.2 tonnes;

Quotas for hunting of fish and other aquatic bioresources for education and enlightenment – 10.8 tonnes;

Quotas for hunting of fish and other aquatic bioresources for aquaculture – 28.2 tonnes.

Quotas for hunting of fish and other aquatic bioresources in aquatic facilities regulated by the international treaties to which the Republic of Azerbaijan is a party are included in quotas for industrial hunting of fish and other aquatic bioresources in Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea. 

News.Az


