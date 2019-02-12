Azerbaijan approves several documents with Turkmenistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A number of Azerbaijani-Turkmen documents were discussed at the plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament on Feb. 12, Trend reports.

The MPs discussed the Joint Declaration of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, the agreement “On visa facilitation for participants of international transportation by crossing the territories of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan”, “On establishing the Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan Joint Commission on Transport, Transit and Logistics between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan”, “On mutual protection and promotion of investments between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan”.

The MPs also considered the agreement “On the abolition of double taxation with respect to income and property taxes between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan” and the “Agreement between the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan and the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan on preliminary information exchange on goods and vehicles transported between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.”

The MPs noted that the documents will play an important role in the development of cooperation between the two countries.

After discussion and voting, the documents were approved.

