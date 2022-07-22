Azerbaijan approves socio-economic development strategy for 2022-2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev signed an order Friday on approval of the Strategy for the socio-economic development of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026, News.Az reports.

Under the order, the coordination, accountability and control over the implementation of measures provided for in the Strategy will be carried out by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to inform the President of Azerbaijan twice a year about the work done to fulfill the Strategy, including the status of the implementation of the measures envisaged by the Strategy.

News.Az