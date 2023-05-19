Azerbaijan approves visa-free regime with UAE

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev approved amendments to the law “On the approval of exchange of notes in connection with amendments to the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on the exemption from entry visas of persons holding diplomatic and special service passports and on the approval of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on the exemption from entry visas of persons holding diplomatic passports,” News.Az reports.

According to the law, the exchange of notes was approved, carried out on December 28, 2022, in connection with the amendment of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on the exemption of persons from entry visas of persons holding diplomatic passports.

At the same time, in the title and text of the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On approval of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on the exemption from entry visas of persons with diplomatic passports" (Collection of Legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 2010, No. 11, Art. 922), the word "diplomatic" is replaced by "general civil, diplomatic and special/official.”

News.Az