Azerbaijan, Armenia agree to continue negotiations on open issues: Foreign Ministry

On February 28-29, negotiations were held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Villa Borsig in Berlin, Germany, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The ministers and their delegations discussed perspectives on the provisions of the draft bilateral Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

A mutual agreement was expressed to continue negotiations on the open issues, according to the ministry.

During the course of the visit, the ministers met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock both separately and in a trilateral format.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has expressed appreciation to the German side for hosting the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

News.Az