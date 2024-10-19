Azerbaijan, Armenia agree to intensify efforts to conclude peace treaty

Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed to intensify efforts to conclude a peace treaty.

The agreement was reached following a meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Istanbul, held as part of the “3+3” regional consultative platform, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry."At their meeting in Istanbul, the parties continued the negotiations on the Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations, and agreed to put further efforts towards its finalisation and conclusion in the shortest possible period," the ministry said in a statement."The parties acknowledged the hospitality of Türkiye," the ministry noted.

