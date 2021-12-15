Azerbaijan, Armenia agree to set up temporary working group on border delimitation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday had a joint meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over dinner in Brussels.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to create a temporary working group on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border.

They also widely discussed the issue of opening communication and transport lines. The Armenian side has reaffirmed its commitment to build a railway from its territory. It was noted that the Armenian side would soon start construction of the railway.

News.Az