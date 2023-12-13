Azerbaijan, Armenia exchange detained military servicemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 13, a mutual handover of servicemen took place at the section of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border passing through the Gazakh district, the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons said in a statement on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

No incidents were recorded during the process.

After the health conditions of the Armenian servicemen detained on the Azerbaijani side were checked by the International Committee of the Red Cross and deemed satisfactory, they were handed over according to the relevant agreement.

On December 7, following the talks between the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, an agreement was reached on taking tangible steps towards building confidence between the two countries. Driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Azerbaijan released 32 Armenian service members. In its turn, driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Armenia released 2 Azerbaijani military servicemen.

News.Az