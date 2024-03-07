Azerbaijan, Armenia hold another round of border delimitation talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The seventh meeting of the Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held on the border between the two countries, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The meeting was co-chaired by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

The parties exchanged views on delimitation issues, and have commenced the negotiations on the draft Regulation on Joint Activity of the State Commission on Delimitation of the State Border Between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and discussed the drafts of relevant instructions on the order of delimitation works.

The parties decided to complete the agreement on the draft Regulation on Joint Activity of the Commissions as soon as possible.

The parties also came to an agreement to determine at the working level the date and the venue for the next meeting of the Commissions.

