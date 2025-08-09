Azerbaijan, Armenia initial draft peace agreement and sign joint appeal to OSCE chairperson-in-office

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.”

The document was initialed within the framework of a meeting in Washington between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, US President Donald Trump and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on August 8 in Washington, News.Az reports.

They also signed a joint appeal by the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office regarding the termination of the OSCE Minsk Process, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the conflict dealt with by the OSCE Minsk Conference, and the High-Level Planning Group.

News.Az