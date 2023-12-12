Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Armenia must determine date of signing peace treaty themselves - Russian MFA

Azerbaijan and Armenia must determine the date of signing the peace treaty themselves, said Maria Zakharova, the Spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs during a briefing she held today, News.az reports.

Zakharova noted that Russia hails the mutual desire to normalize the relations between Baku and Yerevan and sign the peace agreement:

"We are ready to continue assisting our partners in preparing a balanced treaty. Such a document aims to create a reliable ground for lasting peace and stability in the region," the Russian diplomat stated.


