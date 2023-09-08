Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process faces serious challenges: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia faces serious challenges.

This statement was made at a briefing held on Friday for the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the participation of Minister of Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan-Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, and Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on special assignments Elchin Amirbayov, News.Az reports.

It was noted that what is observed in the behavior of the Armenian side is the replication of the pattern that has been typical for this country for 30 years: imitation of talks, back-stepping from previous agreements, and escaping from implementation of undertaken commitments through resorting to various political, military and other provocations.

It was also stressed that Armenia is engaged in a world-wide smear campaign against Azerbaijan, exploits all opportunities to abuse the individual states and international organizations against Azerbaijan on the basis of false and groundless allegations on “blockade” or “humanitarian crisis”.

News.Az