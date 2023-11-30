Azerbaijan, Armenia reach agreement to intensify border delimitation talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Armenia have come to an agreement to intensify meetings of the border delimitation commissions.

The agreement was reached at the fifth meeting of the State Commission on the delimitation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on the delimitation of the state border and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The meeting was held on the Azerbajani-Armenian border under the chairmanship of Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a press release, News.Az reports.

The parties discussed several organizational and procedural matters and proceeded with their discussion on delimitation issues.

The parties reached an initial agreement regarding the text of the Regulation on the organization and holding of meetings and joint working meetings between the State Commission on the delimitation of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the delimitation of the state border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The sides agreed to start the work on the negotiation of the draft Regulation on the joint activities of the State Commission on the delimitation of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the delimitation of the state border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan. The parties also came to an agreement to intensify the meetings of the commissions.

Moreover, the parties agreed to determine the date and venue for the next meeting of the Commissions.

