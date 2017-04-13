Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia religious leaders to discuss Karabakh

A trilateral meeting on Karabakh between the religious leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan is expected, Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II told Armenpress.

He recalled that five meetings were held under the mediation of Patriarch of Moscow and all Rus Kirill. The meetings were targeted at supporting joint efforts on Karabakh settlement.

Catholicos said the date of the meeting is being clarified, and the parties are working to determine the date and the agenda. 

