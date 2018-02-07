Azerbaijan, Armenia to continue intensive talks based on existing ideas after presidential elections in both countries

"As part of their visit to Azerbaijan the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs have been received by President Ilham Aliyev."

"During the visit, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs held discussions on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on the views expressed in the Krakow meeting," the spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev has said.

According to him, it was agreed that intensive negotiations should continue on the basis of existing ideas and suggestions after the presidential elections in Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"As a country that suffered from aggression and occupation, Azerbaijan supports the efforts aimed at the soonest resolution of the conflict through substantial and logical negotiations. As the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmen have repeatedly stated at the level of heads of states, the occupation-based status quo is unacceptable and unstable. Status quo must be changed," he said.

According to Hikmat Hajiyev, to change the status quo, it is necessary to ensure the complete and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories as envisaged in the UN Security Council's resolutions 822, 853, 874.

News.Az

