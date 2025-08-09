Azerbaijan, Armenia to publish agreement text next week

+ ↺ − 16 px

The text of the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, signed in Washington, will be made public on August 11, according to Armenia's Foreign Ministry.

Footage released by the ministry shows Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov initialing the document titled “On Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan” in the presence of the leaders of both countries and the United States, News.Az reports via foreign media.

According to the ministry, the publication of the initiated text was agreed upon with Azerbaijan and is scheduled for the evening of Monday, August 11.

News.Az