Azerbaijan army conducts command-staff exercises - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the training plan for 2024, to maintain the combat readiness of Azerbaijan's military units at a high level exercises are being continued, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

Military units involved in the exercises left their permanent points on alert and deployed in assembly areas.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense observed the progress of the command-staff exercises held in the Combined-Arms Training Center.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov attended the command and control post deployed in field conditions and inspected the organization of activities. The Minister heard the reports of the commanders and staff officers about the decisions made on the map of the area during the operations.

It was noted that the main focus of the training was on the further improvement of the command staff's flexible decision-making skills, the interaction of the headquarters, as well as their ability to manage combat tasks in hard conditions.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov appraised the exercises' advancements positively and provided pertinent instructions to the officials on enhancing the quality of combat training, incorporating contemporary combat methodologies.

News.Az