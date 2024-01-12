Azerbaijan Army holds commanders’ session (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The commander's session in the Azerbaijan Army continues in accordance with the training plan for 2024 approved by the country’s defense minister.

At the sessions, the participants were given detailed information about various engineering obstacles and mine-detecting devices, and the rules on neutralizing anti-personnel and anti-tank mines were explained, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

In addition, the command staff was shown classes on various topics of combat training. Besides, the tasks on occupying the imaginary support point in accordance with the regulations have been accomplished.

It should be noted that the main focus of the sessions is on increasing the individual training and professional levels of the command staff in the Azerbaijan Army, as well as improving leadership qualities.

News.Az