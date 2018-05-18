Azerbaijan Army holds competition for the title "Best Topographer"

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the training plan for 2018, a competition for the title "Best Topographer" was held with the officers of the Azerbaijan Army who have a topogeodetic specialty.

During the competition, participants have demonstrated their ability to navigate the terrain, determine the coordinates of terrain points using GPS, use the latest software, as well as skills in physical training.

At the end of the competition, the distinguished servicemen have been awarded on behalf of the Minister of Defense.

