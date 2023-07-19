Azerbaijan Army holds graduation ceremonies of Reserve Officer Training Course

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the work carried out in the field of further increasing the level of training of military personnel serving in the army and the combat capability of the units continues, the Ministry of Defense told News.Az.

According to the training plan for 2023, the graduation ceremonies of the Reserve Officer Training Course hosted by the Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijan Army and the Training and Educational Center of the Air Force were held.

First, the memory of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Graduates were conveyed the congratulations of Defense Ministry’s leadership, and they were wished success in future service.

The course graduates expressed their satisfaction with the created conditions and educational process, and promised to apply the knowledge and skills they gained, to justify the trust shown, and to bear the title of military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army with honor.

In the end, the graduates were awarded with certificates, and a photo was taken.

News.Az