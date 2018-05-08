Azerbaijan Army holds several activities on occasion of National Leader's birthday anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

The military personnel visit the centers, museums, and monuments of Heydar Aliyev.

On the occasion of the 95th birthday anniversary of national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, several activities are held in the Army Corpses, formations, military units, special military educational institutions of the Ministry of Defense, as well as the in the central and garrison houses of officers, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

According to the plan approved by the Minister of Defense, the military personnel visit the centers, museums, and monuments of Heydar Aliyev. The films about the glorious path of life and activity of the great leader are demonstrated in military units, as well as relevant conversations are held in classes on socio-political training and during the educational work. Other cultural events are also held.

News.Az

