Azerbaijan Army holds several events dedicated to Victory Day

In accordance with the plan approved by Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, several events aimed at propaganda of patriotic examples, further improving the moral-psychological state and increasing the combat spirit of military personnel, were held on the occasion of 8 November - Victory Day in the types of troops of the Azerbaijan Army, Combined Arms Army, the Army Corps, formations, and special educational institutions, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

In accordance with the plan, servicemen visited the Alleys of Shehids, laid flowers on the graves of Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Azerbaijan, and paid tribute to their memory. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied by the military orchestra was performed.

As part of the events, socio-political training classes, round tables, and conferences were organized, documentaries and videos dedicated to the Patriotic War were shown, as well as quizzes, cultural, patriotic and sports events were held.

The ceremonies focused on the significance of the Azerbaijan Army’s historical victory gained under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in the 44-day Patriotic War, the role of the Azerbaijani people in the victory, the heroic examples shown by the brave Azerbaijani servicemen during the battles, and the eternal memory of the Shehids.

Azerbaijani servicemen also planted trees in different regions in memory of Shehids, and carried out landscaping works.

In the end, the servicemen, who distinguished themselves in military service and are well-disciplined, were awarded honorary diplomas and valuable gifts, the schoolchildren presented literary-artistic compositions, and concert programs were organized with the participation of military orchestras, representatives of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov, the Ganja Garrison Ideological and Cultural Center, as well as culture and art representatives.

News.Az