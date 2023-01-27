Azerbaijan Army holds training with participation of British specialists

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the cooperation plan between the Defense Ministries of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, specialists of the İnternational School of Security and Explosives Education (İSSEE) are conducting a training course in Azerbaijan on “Information about the dangers of explosion", the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The training course's main objectives are to familiarize participants with explosive ordnance remnants, the rules of handling them, minefield marking, and evacuation of the wounded from these areas. It also aims at educating our specialists to conduct this training in the future.

The course held with the participation of the Azerbaijani servicemen will last until February 4, 2023.

It should be noted that the training course is conducted both theoretically and practically at the Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijan Army, as well as the Garaheybat Training Center.

News.Az