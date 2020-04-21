Azerbaijan army improves combat readiness of APC crews (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2020 approved by Azerbaijan’s defense minister, crews of Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) and other wheeled comba

The military personnel consisting of APC crews work out the standards for fire training at the training points of the combined-arms training range, the Defense Ministry reported Tuesday.

The main purpose of training is to increase the combat readiness of military personnel, as well as to improve the skills of managing combat vehicles in difficult terrain and using them in real combat conditions.

News.Az

News.Az