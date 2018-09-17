Azerbaijan Army launch large-scale exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the plan approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the large-scale operational-tactical exercises with the participation of various military branches of troops, Army Corpses, and formations of the Azerbaijan Army started on September 17 under the supervision of the Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

The exercises that will last until September 22 involved more than 20,000 military personnel, more than 200 tanks and other armored vehicles, more than 120 rocket and artillery mounts of different caliber, multiple launch rocket systems, and mortars, up to 10 fighters, and bomber aircraft, up to 20 army aviation for various purposes.

News.Az

