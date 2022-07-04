MoD: Azerbaijan Army positions in the Kalbajar direction were subjected to fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the night of July 4, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Zarkand settlement of the Basarkechar region of the state border using large-caliber weapons subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Damirchidam settlement of the Kalbajar region, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures.

Currently, the situation in this direction is stable, the Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation.

