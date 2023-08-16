Azerbaijan army suppresses another Armenian provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 16, at about 09:00, a quadrocopter of the Armenian armed forces attempted to carry out reconnaissance flights over the positions of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in the Sadarak settlement of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

As a result of the fire launched by the units of the Azerbaijan Army in order to suppress provocation, the quadcopter was forced to return in the direction of Armenia.

News.Az