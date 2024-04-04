Azerbaijan army’s combat duty at ‘high level’: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, 24-hour day combat duty is organized at a high level in accordance with the rules of the daily routine in the units stationed in difficult terrain and high-mountainous areas, continuous service is carried out, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

Security rules are communicated to servicemen involved in combat duty, and regular classes are held to maintain their combat and moral-psychological readiness at a high level.

The patriotic youth who serves in the army is able to adequately cope with all the tasks given to them thanks to the military knowledge instilled by the commanders.

Feeling the attention and care of the Supreme Commander, the Azerbaijani soldier protects his lands like the apple of eye and is ready to suppress any provocation with dignity.

News.Az