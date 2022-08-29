Azerbaijani army carries out engineering support measures in Lachin city, Zabukh, Sus villages

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units are accomplishing tasks on engineering support in Lachin city, and villages of Zabukh and Sus, the country's Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Cleaning of these territories from mines and unexploded ordnance is carried out with high professionalism.

In settlements, the main efforts are aimed at detecting and neutralizing explosives and mine traps, made in a combined handicraft manner, with strict compliance with safety rules.

News.Az