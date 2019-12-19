Azerbaijan army’s expedition "Ever-living Commander-in-Chief" completed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instructions of Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, a number of events was held in all types of troops of the Azerbaijan Army, Combined Arms Army, Army Corps, formations, special military-educational institutions to commemorate national leader Heydar Aliyev.

According to the relevant order by the minister, an expedition of military climbers “Ever-living Commander-in-Chief” was organized as part of the events, the Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

During the expedition, military climbers Colonel Lieutenant Zal Nabiev and First Lieutenant Ulvi Mammadli, climbing to the second highest peak of the ridge of the Great Caucasus Mountains “Shahdag” (4243 m) and “Heydar Aliyev” (3763 m), which are located on the territory of Azerbaijan, dispelled there the flags of the Azerbaijan Army and the Air Force.

News.Az

News.Az