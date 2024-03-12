Azerbaijan army’s special forces continue tactical-special exercise (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Various activities were accomplished within tactical-special exercise on the topic "Conducting combat operations in snowdrifts and severe cold" held with Special Forces’ units and subunits of the Azerbaijani Army in accordance with the training plan for 2024, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

According to the plan of the exercise, the special forces infiltrated into the depth of the operation region, specifying the tasks on the map, and accomplished the tasks on neutralizing the sabotage group of the imaginary enemy.

Moreover, movement rules were practiced using mountaineering tools in high-mountainous areas with difficult terrain, as well as on steep descents and slopes.

In the tactical exercise, the snipers successfully fulfilled the tasks on movement individually and in pairs, choosing a firing position, masking, and firing at targets located at different distances.

The activities of the special forces was highly evaluated in the exercise held to increase the knowledge and skills of the command staff on the management of units, conducting combat operations and rescue measures, as well as improving the practical skills of military personnel.

