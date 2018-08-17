Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan arrests 3 suspects over soldier’s death

Three arrested in Azerbaijan over soldier's death.

In connection with the death of Azerbaijani serviceman Fahmin Abilov, who died a few days ago in a military unit of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, a preventive measure in the form of arrest was chosen on the basis of the court’s decision against 3 suspects - the post commander, ensign Elmir Khalilov, as well as the soldiers Sanan Tanriverdiyev and Rashad Arazov, the Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor’s Office said in a message Aug. 17.

