Azerbaijan arrests 3 suspects over soldier’s death
- 17 Aug 2018 08:18
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 133052
- Society
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-arrests-3-suspects-over-soldiers-death Copied
Three arrested in Azerbaijan over soldier's death.
In connection with the death of Azerbaijani serviceman Fahmin Abilov, who died a few days ago in a military unit of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, a preventive measure in the form of arrest was chosen on the basis of the court’s decision against 3 suspects - the post commander, ensign Elmir Khalilov, as well as the soldiers Sanan Tanriverdiyev and Rashad Arazov, the Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor’s Office said in a message Aug. 17.
News.Az