Azerbaijan, Asian Development Bank discuss prospects for cooperation

Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Director General of the Central and West Asia Regional Department of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Eugene Zhukov, News.Az reports.

The meeting focused on exploring potential financing opportunities for addressing climate change challenges, reviewing ADB's planned projects within COP29 activities and in the realm of global climate policy, as well as identifying potential areas for partnership and collaboration.

Addressing the meeting, Minister Mikayil Jabbarov hailed the fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the ADB, stressing the importance of further deepening the beneficial cooperation.

Eugene Zhukov pointed out that ADB attaches great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan. He commended the steps taken to diversify the economy and promote inclusive growth in Azerbaijan. Zhukov congratulated Azerbaijan on being selected to host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), emphasizing the readiness of ADB to provide technical assistance in relation to COP29, especially in the field of development of carbon markets.

The two also exchanged views on the current state of cooperation, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az